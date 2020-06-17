(Newser) – "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans [troops] will not be in vain," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first public comments on Monday's deadly clash with China along the countries' disputed border. It was the first such confrontation in the Galwan Valley—which lies between China's Tibet and India's Ladakh—in 45 years, and it lasted for six hours hours, reports the Guardian. No guns were present, leaving what grew to about 600 soldiers to fight in the nearly pitch-black dark with rocks, iron bars, and their own hands. Most of those who died—India says it lost at least 20 soldiers; the number of Chinese casualties hasn't been given—apparently fell to their deaths from the Himalayan ridge where the fighting occurred. More on how the incident transpired and the fallout:

Sources tell the Guardian that Indian soldiers came upon Chinese troops in a part of the border region they believed those troops were supposed to have exited per an agreement earlier this month. A skirmish broke out, and an Indian commanding officer was allegedly pushed and plunged to his death, at which point India called in additional troops who were stationed 2 miles away.