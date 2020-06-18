For Sale: Used Boats, Lots of Seating Room

(Newser) – Need a boat? Six used ones will be coming on the market soon in case you and a few thousand of your closest friends were looking to chip in. The Guardian reports that Carnival Cruise Lines is selling six ships as it recovers from the coronavirus shutdown. The ships typically cost between $500 million $1 billion when new. Like the rest of the cruise industry, Carnival has been hammered by COVID-19—with revenue in the March-May period plunging from $4.8 billion last year to $700 million this year.

The ditching of those ships is actually an acceleration of company plans to remove older boats from its lineup, notes CruiseRadio.net. Expect more ships to go in the near future. Carnival, though, has more than 100 ships in its fleet and is still banking on a comeback. Eight Carnival ships are still set to sail in August, reports USA Today, though the details—including the number of passengers and safety protocols—remain very much up in the air.


