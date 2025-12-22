World  | 
Egypt

Cruise Ship Passenger Dies in Collision on the Nile

Italian tourist, 47, was inside her cabin at the time near Luxor
Posted Dec 22, 2025 3:01 PM CST
File photo of a cruise ship on the Nile River in Luxor, Egypt.   (AP Photo/Courtney Bonnell)

A Nile River cruise in Egypt ended in tragedy for an Italian teacher when the vessel she was on collided with another, reports People. Denise Ruggeri, 47, was aboard the Royal Beau Rivage when it struck another cruise ship while navigating a lock on the river roughly 20 miles from Luxor, according to local reports. Ruggeri, who was traveling with her husband, fell inside her cabin during the collision and reportedly suffered a punctured lung.

The impact sent some passengers into the water and "stoved in" four cabins at the front of the vessel, per the Telegraph. Other injuries were reported, none of them life-threatening. About 70 people were aboard the cruise from Luxor to Aswan, a popular one that offers passengers views of several ancient sites. Prosecutors in Egypt have opened an investigation into the crash, ANSA reports.

