NYC's MetroCards Are on Their Way Out: 'It Is Time'

New York's familiar yellow-and-blue MetroCard is about to join the subway token in the city's transit graveyard. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority will stop selling the plastic fare cards on Dec. 31 after more than three decades, as it fully pivots to its tap-and-pay OMNY system. Riders will still be able to use any remaining MetroCards for a while into 2026, but the agency is making clear that the future is contactless, per amNY. "After 32 years, it's time to say goodbye to the MetroCard and go all in on the fare payment system of the future," says MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, who has pitched OMNY as both simpler to use and more flexible for discounts and promotions.

History: The MetroCard, first introduced in 1994, replaced the metal token that had been in circulation since 1953. The card's development dates back to 1983, when then-MTA Chair Richard Ravitch pushed for magnetically encoded "stored-value" cards and new turnstiles for this innovative "automatic fare collection" tech. Those changes enabled transfers between subway and bus on a single fare, and later, with "MetroCard Gold" in 1997, unlimited-ride seven- and 30-day passes.