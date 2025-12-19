Nervous Tesla Owners Are Buying Glass Breakers

Tesla owners who once bragged about sleek, handle-free doors are now buying glass breakers and add-on pull cords in case they can't get out. A growing number of drivers say they're worried about what happens when the electric mechanisms that open Tesla doors lose power—and how hard it can be to find the manual backup. The concern follows a Bloomberg review of more than 140 complaints to US auto safety regulators since 2018 about Tesla doors and handles that jammed, failed to open, or became unusable after crashes.

Federal officials are investigating whether Model Y doors are defective, and Tesla's chief designer has said the company is tweaking the mechanism behind its signature flush handles. Board Chair Robyn Denholm says that Tesla is trying to make manual releases more obvious. Tesla helped popularize electrically controlled doors with handles that sit flat against the body, now common on luxury and EV models. But when the low-voltage battery that runs the doors and windows dies or is damaged, owners must rely on mechanical releases that can be hidden, unlabeled, or available only for front-seat occupants, depending on the model.

Current US standards focus on preventing doors from opening in crashes, not on ensuring a clear, low-tech escape if power fails. All of this has prompted some ride-share drivers to give what one calls a "flight attendant's pitch" to passengers on how to exit, while others turn to YouTube, TikTok, Reddit, and aftermarket kits for guidance. A Consumer Reports petition urging carmakers to address electronic door risks has drawn more than 35,000 signatures.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says inadequate egress could qualify as a safety defect that triggers a recall and has already pushed other automakers, including Ford and Fisker, to fix faulty electronic handles. In the meantime, some Tesla owners now keep emergency tools in their center consoles—and, in some cases, have gone back to traditional door handles altogether. Wired, meanwhile, notes the potentially "pricey and complicated challenge" for automakers to redesign iffy door handles.