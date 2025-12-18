Multiple Deaths Reported in North Carolina Plane Crash

Authorities say a business jet crashed while landing at a regional airport in Statesville, North Carolina, erupting in a large fire. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 10:20am Thursday, the AP reports. The Iredell County Sheriff confirmed that there were multiple deaths, WBTV reports. Video from WSOC showed first responders rushing onto the runway as flames burned near scattered wreckage from the plane. WSOC reports that it's not clear who was on the plane, but records show it is owned by NASCAR driver Greg Biffle.