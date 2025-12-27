The Airlines Most Likely to Cancel Your Flight

There are few things more exhausting and annoying than scrambling to get to the airport on time, only to find out your flight has been pulled from the "departures" board. Citing Department of Transportation data from over the summer, Quartz reports that some airlines are worse than others when it comes to canceled flights, with regional carrier Republic Airways claiming the highest percentage of such cancellations—9% of its flights in July. Allegiant Air, meanwhile, is your best bet, with just 0.4% of its flights canceled. Here, US airlines ranked most likely to cancel down to the least: