The Airlines Most Likely to Cancel Your Flight

Republic Airways claims dubious honor, while Allegiant is least likely to nix your travel plans
Posted Dec 27, 2025 5:30 AM CST
This June 2, 2021, photo shows a Republic Airways plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia.   (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

There are few things more exhausting and annoying than scrambling to get to the airport on time, only to find out your flight has been pulled from the "departures" board. Citing Department of Transportation data from over the summer, Quartz reports that some airlines are worse than others when it comes to canceled flights, with regional carrier Republic Airways claiming the highest percentage of such cancellations—9% of its flights in July. Allegiant Air, meanwhile, is your best bet, with just 0.4% of its flights canceled. Here, US airlines ranked most likely to cancel down to the least:

  1. Republic Airways, 9.0%
  2. PSA Airlines, 7.1%
  3. JetBlue, 5.0%
  4. American Airlines, 3.4%
  5. Frontier Airlines, 2.9%
  6. Envoy Air, 2.3%
  7. Alaska Airlines, 2.2%
  8. Spirit Airlines, 1.9%
  9. United Airlines, 1.7%
  10. (tie) Delta Air Lines and SkyWest Airlines, 1.4%
  11. Southwest Airlines, 1.3%
  12. Hawaiian Airlines, 0.7%
  13. Allegiant Airlines, 0.4%
