Trump Ads With Nazi Symbol Are Taken Down by Facebook

(Newser) – Facebook has taken down campaign ads for President Trump that a spokesman said violated "our policy against organized hate." The ads were an attack on "far-left mobs," including antifa, and featured an inverted red triangle—used by the Nazis in the 1930s to label political inmates in concentration camps. The ads were removed Thursday after the Washington Post reports that it asked Facebook about them. The posts ran on Trump's main Facebook page, as well as Vice President Mike Pence's page and the Team Trump reelection campaign page. "Our policy prohibits using a banned hate group’s symbol to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or discusses the symbol," says Facebook's Andy Stone. The symbol "is practically identical" to the one used in concentration camps, the Anti-Defamation League said, per CNN.

"The red triangle is an antifa symbol," a Trump campaign spokesman said. A campaign tweet made a similar claim, notes NPR. "We would note that Facebook still has an inverted red triangle emoji in use, which looks exactly the same," says the spokesman. Another symbol, using two flags, is used more commonly by the antifa movement. The campaign posts went up Wednesday, and by the time they came down, the one on Trump's page alone had been viewed nearly 1 million times. A German historian called it problematic, saying, "It's hard to imagine it's done on purpose, because I'm not sure if the vast majority of Americans know or understand the sign, but it's very, very careless, to say the least." (Republicans said little about Trump's tweet suggesting a protester injured by police was with antifa.)

