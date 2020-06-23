Michael Keaton as Batman Again? Maybe

(Newser) – If you consider Michael Keaton to be the best Batman, then we have good news for you: He might be donning the cowl once again. Keaton, who starred as the caped crusader in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns, is in talks to reprise the role for another movie from the DC Comics universe: Warner Bros.' The Flash. Sources tell the Hollywood Reporter if the deal goes through, Keaton could end up reprising the role again in future DC movies, with the character reportedly being seen as "something of a mentor or guide or even string-puller" similar to the role Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury plays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

A new upcoming Batman-centric film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, will be seen as separate from the other upcoming DC Universe films and will not be impacted by Keaton's potential return. But in a mindbending story at the Inverse, for those who want to read more, Eric Francisco explains how the DC Universe may be about to make history by "converging the multiverse on the big screen." (Read more Batman stories.)

