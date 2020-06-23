Fauci: Next Few Weeks 'Critical' in COVID Fight

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask as he waits to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci wears a face mask as he waits to testify before a House Committee on Energy and Commerce. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)