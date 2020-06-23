Fauci: Next Few Weeks 'Critical' in COVID Fight

(Newser)
–
Dr. Anthony Fauci testified before a House panel Tuesday, and his assessment of the coronavirus fight is notably darker than President Trump's. Fauci summed it up as a "mixed bag," citing progress in states such as New York but a "disturbing surge in infections" elsewhere, in part because of "community spread." That's in contrast to statements from Trump and Mike Pence chalking up the rise to increased testing, reports the Washington Post. Fauci's warning: “The next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surges we are seeing in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and other states,” he said, per the New York Times. Related coverage:
- What to do? "The way you address that—and I've said this over and over again—is you have to have the manpower, the system, the testing to identify, isolate, and contact trace in an effective way so that when you see those increases, you can understand where they are coming from, and you can do something about them," Fauci said, per CNN. (He said testing would be increased, not decreased, adding that Trump had not asked his team to slow the process.)