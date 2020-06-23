3 Family Members Die in Backyard Swimming Pool

(Newser) – A neighbor heard screaming and phoned 911, and the scene police came upon in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on Monday afternoon was grim: three family members dead in a backyard pool, reports NJ.com. The victims have been described as an 8-year-old girl, her 32-year-old mother, and the girl's grandfather, whose age has been reported as 62 and 68. Police say they believe the screams heard by the neighbor were that of the mother and came from inside the pool.

East Brunswick Police Chief Frank LoSacco said in a statement cited by the Bridgewater Courier News that "it is too early to determine exactly what happened" and information will be released as it is made available. ABC6 reports officials had an electrician inspect the scene; sources indicated it was possible there was an electrical issue in or near the pool. The family reportedly moved into the house roughly two weeks ago; per photos, the pool is an above-ground model that is detached from the house and has its own deck. Neighbors say a pool company had recently come to the home to open the pool for the season. (Read more swimming pool stories.)

