What You Won't See Anymore in Walmarts in This State

(Newser) – The NCAA has already warned Mississippi that it may be losing out on championship games if it doesn't change its state flag, the only one left in the US to still bear the Confederate symbol of a blue cross with 13 stars. Now, the biggest retailer in the country has put its own foot down there. Per CBS News, Walmart on Tuesday announced that the controversial flag in its current incarnation will no longer be allowed in its Mississippi stores. In a statement, a Walmart rep acknowledged the fact that there are discussions to change the flag's design, but in the interim, the flag is coming down in its retail locations. "We believe it's the right thing to do ... as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve," the rep said.

The statement adds that the move is also in sync with Walmart's previous decision to not sell any merchandise with the Confederate flag on it. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that the retailer says it's looking into a T-shirt stoking controversy on its Canadian website. Walmart says the third-party shirt, which bears an "All Lives Matter" slogan, has upset customers, and that it's looking more closely at both the shirt and other products in its third-party roster that include variations of "All Lives Matter" to make sure they adhere to Walmart's "terms and conditions." (Read more Walmart stories.)

