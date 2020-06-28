Rolling Stones Threaten Trump With Legal Action

(Newser) – Count the Rolling Stones among those unimpressed by President Trump's rally last week in Tulsa, Okla., though their rationale has nothing to do with the coronavirus. As the BBC reports, the British band is threatening the American president with legal action for playing their song at his rallies despite previous cease-and-desist notices. The song in question? You Can't Always Get What You Want, which Trump also played on the 2016 campaign trail, prompting the band to tweet at one point, "The Rolling Stones do not endorse Donald Trump."

The band is working with BMI to take "further steps to exclude" Trump from using their material. Tom Petty's estate issued a cease-and-desist order after "I Won't Back Down" was played at the Tulsa rally, and Trump has previously been told to stop using their music by the likes of REM, Neil Young, Elton John, Rihanna, Adele, Guns N Roses, the Rolling Stones, Pharrell, Queen, Prince, Aerosmith, and Earth Wind and Fire. (Things got a little strange last year with Nickelback and A-ha.)

