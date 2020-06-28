COVID-19 Hits a Dizzying New Milestone

(Newser) – More than 10 million coronavirus cases have now been reported throughout the world, according to a count by Reuters. Nearly a half-million of the cases have been fatal. The rate of new cases has slowed from more than 10% in March to less than 2% in the past week, though certain places are battling major spikes. Brazil and India are dealing with more than 10,000 new cases a day—more than a third of the global total of new cases for the week. With 2.5 million American cases reported, the US still has the highest total in the world. Rhode Island and Connecticut are the only states with a drop in new cases, per CNN, and the latest national total of new cases set a record at 40,173.

The vast majority of cases are in North America, Latin America, and Europe—about 25% of the world total in each. Asia accounts for about 11%. The 10 million total is about twice the usual number of severe influenza cases the World Health Organization counts in a year, and countries that don't do much testing could have many more coronavirus cases than they've reported. Reuters, which compiles its figures from government reports, has a graphic look at the spread here. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

