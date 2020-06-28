Mystery Shooter Fires Over 12 Times Into Protest

(Newser) – Gunfire erupted at a protest against police violence Saturday, leaving one man dead and another person injured. Details are scant, but a bystander video (WARNING: disturbing images) shows a man just outside Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky, shooting at a tent-filled area more than a dozen times, the Courier-Journal reports. Sheriff's personnel tried saving a male victim but couldn't, and a second victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that don't seem life-threatening. No arrests have been reported, so the real story is anyone's guess.

story continues below

Among possible hints, the Courier Journal notes that a counterprotest guided by an armed "patriot militia" was expected Saturday. The New York Times reports that police emptied the park (no tents, no personal items) to investigate the killing and said detectives are gathering information "in order to identify all who were involved in the incident." A unit in riot gear also moved in at around 10pm Saturday and got into small confrontations with remaining protesters as the investigation unfolded. The site was central to ongoing demonstrations for Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by Louisville police executing a no-knock warrant at her apartment in March. (Read more protests stories.)

