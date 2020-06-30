'Multiple Goring Wounds' After Woman Gets Too Close to Bison

(Newser) – If she wanted to get up close and personal, then success: A 72-year-old California woman was trying to snap a photo of a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Thursday when she was gored. The unidentified woman "sustained multiple goring wounds" before being flown to an Idaho hospital, the National Park Service said Monday, per NBC News. The woman was camping at Bridge Bay Campground in northwest Wyoming, on the northwestern side of Yellowstone Lake, when she "approached within 10 feet of a bison multiple times to take its photo," the park service added. Park visitors are asked to stay at least 25 yards away from bison, elk, moose, and other large animals.

Yellowstone Senior Bison Biologist Chris Geremia said the animal likely felt threatened, per NBC. Bison typically charge after first "displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail," he said. Another park visitor got too close to a bison last month near Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin and was knocked to the ground, per NBC. And last week, a 37-year-old female hiker was knocked to the ground by a female grizzly bear who was protecting her cub near Old Faithful, the park said. The woman, who'd tried to use bear spray, suffered only a minor injury. Park visitors are asked to stay at least 100 yards away from bears, per CNN. (Read more Yellowstone National Park stories.)

