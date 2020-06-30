Carl Bernstein Has Damning Story on Trump Phone Calls

(Newser) – Carl Bernstein's latest investigative story for CNN is all about President Trump's phone calls with foreign leaders, and it's one that will not make Trump happy. Bernstein writes that Trump was so regularly "outplayed" by Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Erdogan and so abusive to allies including Britain's Theresa May and Germany's Angela Merkel that senior officials concluded Trump himself "posed a danger to the national security of the United States." And that's just the first paragraph. Some of the items generating attention in Bernstein's anonymously sourced story:

"Some of the things he said to Angela Merkel are just unbelievable," a source tells Bernstein. "He called her 'stupid,' and accused her of being in the pocket of the Russians." May: "He clearly intimidated her and meant to," says another of Bernstein's insiders, referring to the former British prime minister. "It's the same interaction in every setting—coronavirus or Brexit—with just no filter applied."