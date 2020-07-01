 
After Fauci's Prediction, a Disheartening Number

Tuesday brought the biggest single-day rise in cases in the US
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 1, 2020 6:06 AM CDT

(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci's Tuesday prediction grabbed headlines: that if we don't turn things around, coronavirus cases in the US could surge from 40,000 new ones coming in daily to 100,000. By Reuters' count, we took a step in that direction that very same day. It reports that cases of COVID-19 jumped by more than 47,000 in the US on Tuesday, an increase it calls "the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic." The New York Times puts the figure at more than 48,000.

If this sounds like a headline you've been reading a lot lately, you'd be correct. Per the Times, "Tuesday was the fourth time in a week that the United States posted a new single-day case record." It reports that eight states saw their biggest daily increases yet on Tuesday: Alaska, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas. Reuters notes that Florida and Texas are among 10 states that saw their COVID-19 cases more than double in June. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

