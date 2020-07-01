(Newser)
–
Hong Kong police made their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China's central government, detaining at least two protesters Wednesday for carrying flags and signs calling for Hong Kong's independence. A man who had a Hong Kong independence flag was arrested at a protest in the city's Causeway Bay shopping district after police issued multiple warnings to the crowd that they might be in violation of the law, per a police statement on Twitter. Police later arrested a woman for holding up a sign displaying the British flag and calling for Hong Kong's independence, per the AP. The arrests come less than 24 hours after the national security law was imposed by China after last year's anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous territory. The law took effect on Tuesday at 11pm. More coverage:
- An explainer: The law makes secessionist, subversive, or terrorist activities illegal, as well as foreign intervention in the city's internal affairs. Any person taking part in secessionist activities, such as shouting slogans or holding up banners and flags urging for the city's independence, is in violation of the law, regardless of whether violence is used. The CBC has a primer, including China's justification for the law.