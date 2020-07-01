Bush Administration Officials Launch Pro-Biden Super PAC

(Newser) – Hundreds of people who served in the administration of America's 43rd president have created a super PAC to help defeat the 45th. The former members of the George W. Bush administration officially launched the "43 Alumni for Joe Biden" group Wednesday. Organizers say they are choosing "country over party" and they believe Biden will "restore dignity and integrity to the White House," along with "the rule of law," Reuters reports. "We know what is normal and what is abnormal, and what we are seeing is highly abnormal. The president is a danger," says organizer Jennifer Milliken, who worked on the Bush campaign in 2004. The group plans to target disaffected Republican voters in swing states.

The group says that unlike the Lincoln Project and other anti-President Trump GOP groups, they plan to focus entirely on positive messages to reinforce Biden. "We just want to focus on the positives, and the positive message to us is we need a gentleman who actually acts like a leader and, again, restores dignity," Milliken tells the Hill. She says that while many of the group's members don't agree with all of Biden's policies, they consider him to be a "good man." Bush himself has been informed about the group, but he is not officially involved. A spokesman says the former president is retired and "won't be wading into this election." Trump campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine described the super PAC as an example of the "swamp" trying to "take down the duly elected President of the United States." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

