Melania Trump Has a Book Deal

Former first lady Melania Trump has a memoir coming out this fall, Melania, billed by her office as "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity, and defined personal excellence." Melania will be released by Skyhorse Publishing, reports the AP , which has published such Donald Trump supporters as Rudolph Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz. Skyhorse also has worked with third-party candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Trump insider Michael Cohen. Some Skyhorse books include forewords by Trump ally Steve Bannon.

Melania Trump's memoir was announced Thursday by her office, which neither provided a specific release date nor mentioned whether it would come out before Election Day. Trump has been the subject of other books, including one by former adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, but she has never told her own story at length. The former first lady "invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life," the announcement says. "Melania includes personal stories and family photos she has never before shared with the public." The release made no reference to financial terms, promotional plans, or if she worked with a co-author.

According to her office, the memoir will come in two versions: a $150 "Collector's Edition," 256 pages, "in full color throughout, with each copy signed by the author," and a "Memoir Edition," 304 pages, including 48 pages of never-before-seen photographs. The book is listed at $40, with signed editions going for $75. Both editions are available for preorder exclusively through MelaniaTrump.com.

Unlike other former presidents and first ladies, Donald and Melania Trump haven't released any post-White House books through mainstream New York publishers. Donald Trump published numerous books before his presidency, working with Random House and Simon & Schuster, among others, but many shunned him after the siege of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He has released two books since leaving Washington: a picture book commemorating his time at the White House, and a compilation of letters from world leaders and celebrities. (More Melania Trump stories.)