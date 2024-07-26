Vance Answers 'Childless Cat Ladies' Backlash

JD Vance is sticking by his 2021 comments about "childless cat ladies" running the nation, suggesting that critics don't get his sense of humor but insisting that the meaning of his remarks remains valid. "Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment," the Republican vice presidential nominee said, CBS News reports. "I've got nothing against cats. I've got nothing against dogs." The recent focus has been on his sarcasm instead of his meaning, Vance told Megyn Kelly in an interview for her podcast that aired Friday. "The substance of what I said, Megyn—I'm sorry, it's true."

His assessment in a clip from Tucker Carlson's Fox show three years ago has drawn broad opposition from parents and nonparents. "It's not a criticism of people who don't have children," Vance told Kelly, per NBC News, adding, "This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child." He said the comment sprang from a conversation with his wife, Usha, about the pressure she felt to not have children because it could hurt her career. Vance also blamed the backlash the media that want him "to back down." (More JD Vance stories.)