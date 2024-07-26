Harris Tells Netanyahu 'It Is Time' to End Gaza War

Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that she urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a ceasefire deal soon with Hamas so that dozens of hostages held by the militants in Gaza since Oct. 7 can return home. Harris said she had a "frank and constructive" conversation with Netanyahu in which she affirmed Israel's right to defend itself but also expressed deep concern about the high death toll in Gaza over nine months of war and the "dire" humanitarian situation there, the AP reports.

With all eyes on the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Harris largely reiterated President Biden's longstanding message that it's time to find an endgame to the brutal war in Gaza, where more than 39,000 Palestinians have died. Yet she offered a more forceful tone about the urgency of the moment just one day after Netanyahu gave a fiery speech to Congress in which he defended the war, vowed "total victory" against Hamas, and made relatively scant mention of ceasefire negotiations.