Petition Seeks to Block 'Blasphemous' Paris Jackson Film

(Newser) – Christian campaigners may have inadvertently given a "blasphemous" new movie featuring Paris Jackson as Jesus plenty of free publicity. A Change.org petition seeking to block the release of Habit now has more than 275,000 signatures, but it has also brought the movie to wider attention. The petition, which asks Warner Bros. and Lionsgate to block the release of the movie, calls it "Christianophobic garbage, ET reports. The petition says Jackson, the 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, will play Jesus as a "lesbian woman," though this has not been mentioned in press releases from producers or any other reports about the film, the Guardian notes.

The movie, which also stars Gavin Rossdale and Bella Thorne, who plays a "street smart party girl with a Jesus fetish" who masquerades as a nun after getting caught up in a violent drug deal, finished filming just before coronavirus lockdowns began, Fox reports. It has been in post-production since April, but no release date has been set. Other cast members include singer Josie Ho and Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart from The Kills. "We intentionally stacked the film with rock stars and will have a very rocking soundtrack," producer Donovan Leitch told EW in April. (Read more Paris Jackson stories.)

