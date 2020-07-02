Trump Explains Why He Doesn't Wear a Mask

(Newser) – Is President Trump reversing course on masks? The POTUS told Fox Business on Wednesday that while he's not convinced the US needs a national mandate on face coverings, he has "no problem" with them. "I don't know if you need mandatory, because you have many places in the country where people stay very long distance. You talk about social distancing. But I'm all for masks," he said. He explained that he doesn't usually wear them because anyone who meets with him gets tested first. White House advisors have previously also noted Trump himself is tested frequently. "I would. Oh, I have. I mean, people have seen me wearing one," he said Wednesday when asked if he'd wear a mask.

"If I'm in a group of people where we're not, you know, 10 feet away, and—but, usually, I'm not in that position," he continued. "If I were in a tight situation with people I would, absolutely," he said, per the BBC. He also noted he doesn't mind the way he looks when wearing a mask. "I sort of liked the way I looked, OK? I thought it was OK,” he said. “It was a dark, black mask, and I thought it looked OK. Looked like the Lone Ranger. But, no, I have no problem with that. I think—and if people feel good about it, they should do it.” In recent days such prominent conservatives as Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Liz Cheney have come out strongly in favor of masks. CNN says Trump's Wednesday comments are "the first signs that he understands the box he has built for himself on masks" and is headed for a redo, now that the resurgence of the coronavirus is causing damage on multiple levels. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

