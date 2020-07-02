(Newser) – Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell has kept an extremely low profile since his arrest and suicide, but NBC News reports that her whereabouts are now known: She's under arrest in New Hampshire. The network says the FBI arrested Maxwell on crimes related to Epstein. ABC News confirms the arrest, noting that it comes almost precisely a year after Epstein's own arrest, and says Maxwell will make a virtual appearance in federal court later Thursday.

The 58-year-old British socialite, daughter of the late British media tycoon Robert Maxwell, has been accused of assisting Epstein in his sexual crimes by grooming teenage girls for him. She has been named in multiple lawsuits brought by women against the Epstein estate, notes CNN. Maxwell dated Epstein for years and was a constant presence in his life even after they split as a couple. (Read more Ghislaine Maxwell stories.)

