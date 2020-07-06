Most Gentrified Cities in US

(Newser) – Gentrification is surging in the US, and nowhere moreso than the San Francisco-Oakland area, according to data from the nonprofit National Community Reinvestment Coalition. The group's new report found that more than 31% of the area's census tracts eligible for gentrification were, in fact, gentrifying, per US News and World Report. The report covers the years 2003-2017. A previous report covering 2000-2013 had Washington, DC, ranked first, but it dropped to 13th in the newer rankings. As USA Today notes, it's possible the coronavirus, and the increase in people working at home, could eventually slow the flow of affluent workers into urban centers. Read on for the top 10 cities on the list:

story continues below