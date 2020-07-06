Tesla Sells Out of '$69.420' Short Shorts

(Newser) – After a surge in Tesla's share price, CEO Elon Musk celebrated in typically understated fashion: He taunted short-sellers by selling short shorts through Tesla's online store, apparently setting the price at the first numbers that came into his head: $69.420. CNET notes the 420 part might be a reference to weed, but points out it's also the number Musk trotted out in an infamous August 2018 tweet: "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." The Securities Exchange Commission responded by suing Musk.

Tesla's share price has more than quintupled since this time last year and is trading up 12% on Monday as of this writing. Musk tweeted last Thursday that he would "make fabulous short shorts in radiant red satin with gold trim" and send some to the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission to comfort them through these difficult times," Sky News reports. A Sunday tweet provided a way to buy the shorts, which have the word "S3XY" in gold on the back. They've already sold out. (The $500 flamethrowers Musk sold in 2018 also sold out in a flash.)

