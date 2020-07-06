Woman Charged Over Central Park 911 Call

(Newser) – A white woman who called police on a birdwatcher in New York City's Central Park on Memorial Day will be charged in connection with that call. Christian Cooper, a 57-year-old Black man and member of the New York City Audubon Society board of directors, asked Amy Cooper to leash her dog per the regulations of the area of the park where she was located, reports ABC News. In a viral video, Amy Cooper responded by saying she would tell police that "an African-American man" was threatening her. She then called 911 and repeatedly said just that.

Now, the New York Times reports the Manhattan district attorney on Monday said Cooper will be charged with falsely reporting an incident, a misdemeanor. The 41-year-old will be arraigned on Oct. 14. If convicted, she likely won't face jail time but instead be sentenced to community service or counseling. (Amy Cooper lost her job following the incident.)

