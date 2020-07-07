'Explosive' Tell-All Involving Melania Is Coming

(Newser) – Mary Trump's book isn't the only tell-all about the Trump family due out before the election. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to and confidante of Melania Trump, is set to release a book on Sept. 1. And it's said to be "explosive," reports the Daily Beast. Sources tell the outlet that Melania and Me "heavily trashes the first lady." Wolkoff—a New York socialite and former Vogue special events director—carried on a 15-year friendship with Melania. She helped organize President Trump's 2017 inauguration before becoming senior adviser to the first lady. But their relationship reportedly soured after reports that Wolkoff's firm had received $26 million from Trump's inaugural committee, and that Wolkoff had pocketed $1.62 million. Wolkoff left the East Wing in 2018.

"Was I fired? No," she told the New York Times last year. "Did I personally receive $26 million or $1.6 million? No. Was I thrown under the bus? Yes." At the time, she was said to be cooperating with Manhattan federal prosecutors who were investigating the inaugural committee's spending. Her book comes from Simon & Schuster, which published John Bolton's The Room Where It Happened and will next week publish Mary Trump's Too Much And Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. As with those books, a legal fight could follow. Wolkoff reportedly signed a nondisclosure agreement related to the her work at the White House. Even so, the book is said to chronicle "her role as the First Lady's trusted advisor to her abrupt and very public departure," per Vanity Fair. (Read more books stories.)

