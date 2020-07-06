Tell-All by Trump Niece Is Coming Out Early

(Newser) – Her uncle tried to block the book, but it's coming out early instead. A memoir billed as a tell-all about the Trump family by the president's niece will be released on July 14 instead of July 28, reports USA Today. Publisher Simon & Schuster says it's moving up the date because of "extraordinary interest" in Mary Trump's Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. The speedier release follows a court ruling that the book could come out despite a legal challenge from President Trump's brother, Robert.

A taste of what the president can expect: The back cover of the book begins, “Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information," per the AP. It notes that while a ruling does prevent Mary Trump, a 55-year-old clinical psychologist, from distributing the book, that ruling does not extend to Simon & Schuster. “The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors" by President Trump, says a spokesperson for her, per NBC News. (Read more Mary Trump stories.)

