(Newser)
–
The Supreme Court on Thursday gave President Trump some good news (at least temporarily) and bad news in his fight to keep his financial records private. But the upshot of both rulings is that it's unlikely any of Trump's financial information will be made public before the election, reports Politico.
- Manhattan: The judges ruled 7-2 that that Manhattan's district attorney can obtain Trump's tax returns and other records. Cyrus Vance Jr. is investigating the president's payments in the run-up to the 2016 election to two women, including Stormy Daniels, who alleged affairs with Trump. Vance subpoenaed the records from Trump's accounting firm, but Trump challenged the move, citing immunity while he's president, per the Washington Post. The court rejected that claim of immunity.
- Still sealed: The records sought by Vance are in the hands of accounting firm Mazars USA, which has pledged to abide by a court order to turn them over. That process now moves back to a lower court and could take several weeks. However, this is all part of a secret grand-jury proceeding. Unless charges result, the records would likely remain sealed, reports Bloomberg.