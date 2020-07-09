(Newser) – MSNBC's Joy Reid is moving from her weekend show to a coveted weeknight slot once occupied by Chris Matthews. The 51-year-old host of AM Joy will now anchor The ReidOut, taking the nightly 7pm space where Matthews' Hardball lived. That makes Reid just one of a few Black women to ever host a nightly news program on a major TV network, per the New York Times. "Evening and prime-time news has been a universe of white men really since I was growing up," Reid tells the paper, noting that she was a "nerdy kid obsessed with news, watching Nightline and Meet the Press." Of her new status as the only Black woman currently anchoring a daily cable-news show in prime time, she tells the Washington Post: "It's pretty overwhelming. It's a huge responsibility."

Reid's show will center on "political analysis and punditry," per the Times, but also on "cataclysmic social issues we need to reckon with," like race and policing, she says. Matthews abruptly stepped down from his show in March after sexual misconduct allegations and a slew of cringey on-air moments. Axios notes that Reid hasn't escaped her own controversy, pointing out a 2018 Vox explainer on a series of homophobic posts made on Reid's now-defunct blog from the mid- to late 2000s. Reid at first claimed she was hacked, then walked that back and said she was sorry for the posts, though she noted she still couldn't "believe" she'd written them. "There are things I deeply regret and am embarrassed by, things I would have said differently and issues where my position has changed," she said in June 2018, per the Post. (Read more Joy Reid stories.)

