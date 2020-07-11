(Newser) – "Absolutely not true" was how Jada Pinkett Smith's camp reacted last month to allegations by 27-year-old singer August Alsina that the two of them had had a yearslong affair, all with her husband Will Smith's "blessing." On Friday, however, Pinkett Smith took to her Facebook Watch show, The Red Table, to clarify the veracity of it all. Joining the 48-year-old actress at that red table, per People: Will Smith. "I felt like it was important to come to the table to really clear the air," Pinkett Smith said to her spouse, sitting across from her. And then they jumped right into it, dedicating the entire 12-minute episode to the Alsina story. The upshot: Pinkett Smith says she and Alsina became "really, really good friends" while she was helping him with his health and "mental state," and that that relationship soon turned into what she deems a "different kind of entanglement."

When her husband asked her to clear up what she meant by "entanglement," Pinkett Smith conceded, "Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely." However, she took issue she'd done anything wrong, or asked Smith for "permission" to be romantic with Alsina—because, as she explained, she and Smith had been temporarily separated when this all happened. "You and I were going through a very difficult time," she said, to which Smith replied, "I was done with your a--." "We broke up," she added. Apparently, the public was interested in the Smiths' dialogue: The video became Facebook's most-watched original episode within the first 24 hours, racking up more than 12 million views by Saturday morning, Variety reports. The show—which premiered in 2018 and is co-hosted by Pinkett Smith's daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Norris—is set to stay on Facebook through at least 2022.


