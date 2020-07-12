Sen. Graham: I'll Green-Light Mueller's Testimony

(Newser) – This time, Sen. Lindsey Graham is willing to listen. The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Sunday he'll let Democrats call Robert Mueller to testify before the committee, the Washington Post reports. Graham had rejected such calls before but appeared to change his mind after Mueller penned a Post op-ed about the commutation of Roger Stone's sentence. "Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing—and also capable—of defending the Mueller investigation through an op-ed in the Washington Post," said the South Carolina Republican. "Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear" to testify about the Russia probe, he added. "That request will be granted."

story continues below

Mueller's op-ed implicitly criticized President Trump's commutation of Stone's 40-month prison sentence for lying to lawmakers and obstructing justice, per USA Today. Stone, a Trump advisor and longtime friend, will retain the conviction on his criminal record. Stone was "prosecuted and convicted because he committed federal crimes," Mueller wrote in the Post. "He remains a convicted felon, and rightly so." Back in 2019, the former special prosecutor testified before House committees about his investigation into Trump and Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but Republicans found fault in his hesitant replies and at-times muddled delivery. Looks like he'll get another kick at the can. (Read more Robert Mueller stories.)

