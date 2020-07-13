Kelly Preston Dead at 57

(Newser) – Kelly Preston had been privately battling breast cancer for two years, and on Sunday, the disease took her life. "On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a family rep tells People. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends. She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched." The actress, wife to John Travolta, was 57. She leaves behind daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 9; the couple's son Jett died at age 16 in 2009. (Read more Kelly Preston stories.)