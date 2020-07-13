Body Found During Search for Glee Actress

(Newser) – The search for actress Naya Rivera may have come to an end. Searchers found a body in California's Lake Piru on Monday, where the 33-year-old Glee star went missing five days ago, reports the Los Angeles Times. The body has not yet been identified. Rivera went out on a boat ride with her 4-year-old son, but only the boy was on the boat when it was discovered. Authorities suspect Rivera went for a swim and drowned. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department will have a news conference later Monday.

The body was found floating in the northeast part of the lake, reports the AP. If it is indeed Rivera, she would be the third Glee cast member to die in their 30s, after Mark Salling in 2018 and Cory Monteith in 2013. Rivera played a cheerleader on the show for six seasons. Lake Piru is about an hour's drive from Los Angeles, and Rivera had boating experience. (Read more Naya Rivera stories.)

