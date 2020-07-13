'Take This Virus Seriously,' Quarantined NBA Star Says

(Newser) – The Houston Rockets have arrived in Orlando to prepare for the resumption of the NBA season, but without Russell Westbrook. The league's 2017 MVP tested positive for the coronavirus before the team left for Florida, the Guardian reports. Westbrook tweeted that he feels fine and is "looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared." Before practicing with the team, the Rockets coach said, Westbrook will have to stay quarantined in his hotel room for another 48 hours, per ESPN. Westbrook is in his first season with the Rockets after playing 11 years for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

story continues below

About 25 NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus since the end of June. The league is scheduled to resume play July 30 in a "basketball bubble" at Walt Disney World; 22 teams have arrived there to prepare, per CBS. Not everyone endorses the plan. Avery Bradley, a guard for the Lakers, won't play after saying he "can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk." In his tweet, Westbrook asked people to "mask up," adding, "Please take this virus seriously." (Read more Russell Westbrook stories.)

