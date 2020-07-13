Filing Opens in iPhone Settlement

(Newser) – Filing has opened for iPhone owners wanting their cash settlement over battery issues. Apple will pay about $25 to each owner under the settlement of a class-action lawsuit, MacRumors reports, after the manufacturer admitted slowing down older iPhones to head off shutdowns caused by degraded batteries. Apple's payments are limited to $500 million total, and the $25 checks could shrink, depending on the number of claims filed. The lawsuit was launched in 201, per Digital Trends. In 2018, a software update allowed disabling the throttling, and replacement batteries were offered at $29 in 2018.

Claims can be filed here. iPhone owners can also opt out, as they would do if they plan to sue Apple directly. The deadline to file claims is Oct. 6.



Eligible owners, per the Verge, have or had: