California Reverses Reopening Statewide

(Newser) – California hit the reverse button on reopening statewide on Monday, with Gov. Gavin Newsom ordering the closure of all bars and a stop to dining inside restaurants. The governor also ordered an end to indoor activities at movie theaters, museums, and wineries statewide, NBC Los Angeles reports. In 30 of the state's 58 counties, where coronavirus cases are rising, the governor also said indoor operations must end at houses of worship, barbers, nail salons. malls, and "offices for non-critical sectors." "We're seeing an an increase in the spread of the virus," the governor said. "That's why it's incumbent upon all us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away any time soon."

story continues below

Over the past two weeks, coronavirus infections in the state have surged 47% and hospitalizations are up 28%, Newsom said. "The data suggests not everybody is practicing common sense," he said. The Democratic governor has compared his strategy of opening and closing businesses to a "dimmer switch" to control the spread of the virus, the AP reports. Coronavirus cases are rising in more than 30 other states, including Florida, which recorded 15,299 new infections Sunday, by far the highest single-day total for any state since the pandemic began. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CNN Monday that the numbers are "out of control," and they won't improve unless people follow the rules on social distancing and wearing masks. (Public schools in Los Angeles and San Diego will not reopen on schedule this fall.)

