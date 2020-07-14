Clemency Order Came With Extras for Stone

(Newser) – President Trump's clemency order doesn't just mean Roger Stone is free to campaign for him. It also means Trump's longtime ally will escape two years of probation in addition to a $20,000 fine, reports USA Today. That was clarified Monday as the Justice Department released Trump's executive order granting clemency to the 67-year-old Republican operative, who'd been sentenced to 40 months in prison and two years of supervised release for lying to Congress, obstruction, and witness tampering as part of an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. A judge had requested a copy of the order following questions from the US Probation Office, per CNBC.

"I commute the entirety of the prison sentence imposed upon the said ROGER JASON STONE, JR. to expire immediately; I also commute the entirety of the two-year term of supervised release with all its conditions; and finally, I remit any unpaid remainder of the $20,000 fine imposed," reads the order signed by Trump and issued days before Stone was to report to a federal prison in Georgia. In a New York Times op-ed, a senior prosecutor in the Mueller investigation notes Stone could still be forced to testify with a grand jury or congressional subpoena. If he refuses or lies, it would mean "the risk of criminal charges and jail," Andrew Weissmann writes. (Here's what Robert Mueller has to say.)

