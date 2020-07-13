(Newser) – Now that Roger Stone is once more a free man, Mike Allen of Axios was able to catch up with him for a chat over the phone, and he's got the scoop on Stone's next move: campaigning for President Trump's reelection. The 67-year-old Trump ally says now that he "won't die in a squalid hellhole of corona-19 virus" (i.e., prison), he's ready to hit the pavement writing and speaking for the incumbent. And he won't be taking half measures, either, he tells Allen: "I will do anything necessary to elect my candidate, short of breaking the law." Stone says that, despite grim poll numbers, he expects a Trump victory, as the president is a "great campaigner" and "great communicator." Stone's confidence on this front is because "I know more about it than anybody else," as he's worked on multiple presidential campaigns over the decades.

Per a Sunday New York Times op-ed, Stone aiding Trump's campaign may not be such a surprising development, since Stone was instrumental in helping to jump-start Trump's 2016 campaign. Now, as Trump faces the prospect of a humiliating defeat in November, he "would surely want to turn to Mr. Stone, whose political acumen he has trusted for nearly 40 years and who has far more experience in presidential campaigns than anyone else in the president's inner circle," the authors write. Axios' Allen asked Stone about another recent New York Times article, in which Peter Baker declared that by commuting Stone's sentence, Trump went even "where Nixon would not" during the Watergate crisis. Stone's reply, in addition to saying he thought God had had a hand in his release: The president "has an enormous sense of fairness and justice and mercy." (Read more Roger Stone stories.)

