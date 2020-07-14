(Newser) – Much of the Election 2020 coverage has focused on Joe Biden's lead in battleground states. Now it's beginning to appear that Texas, usually a safe Republican bastion, might be considered a battleground state itself. Coverage:

Ads: The Biden campaign is rolling out its first ad campaign in the state amid tightening polls, reports CNN. The 60-second spot focuses on the coronavirus, now hitting the state hard. "I'm thinking of all of you today across Texas," Biden says. "I know the rise in case numbers is causing fear and apprehension." Biden urges people to wear masks and practice social distancing, adding, "We're all in this together." The ad doesn't mention Trump, notes the Washington Times. Similar spots are running in Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina, other states seeing a rise in cases.