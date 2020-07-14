Melania Trump: 'Please Remember' to Wear Masks

(Newser) – Melania Trump has once again urged Americans to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. The first lady tweeted a photo of herself in a mask Tuesday, saying, "Even in the summer months, please remember to wear face coverings & practice social distancing. The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier & safer country in the Fall." The Hill notes that the first lady—who first advised Americans to wear masks in early April—has taken a more consistent line on the issue than her husband, who wore a mask in public for the first time Saturday. CNN reports that on Sunday, the first lady shared a video of herself wearing a mask during an unannounced visit to a Washington, DC home for vulnerable single mothers and their children. (Read more Melania Trump stories.)