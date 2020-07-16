Chris Evans to Incredibly Brave Boy: 'Pal, You're a Hero'

(Newser) – Not many 6-year-old boys get a congratulatory video from Captain America. But then, not many stand between their little sister and an angry dog—an act of bravery that earned young Bridger Walker 90 stitches to his face, CNN reports. "Captain America here, so I read your story, I saw what you did and I'm sure you heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you're a hero, what you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother," actor Chris Evans tells the Wyoming boy in this video. "Your parents must be so proud of you. I'm going to track down your address and I'm going to send you an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it."

story continues below

Bridger's brave stand was first reported in an Instagram post by his aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, who also contacted the Avengers team, Entertainment Weekly reports. "After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe," Walker wrote. "He later said, 'If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.'" Walker adds that her nephew "can't smile too widely yet" but is recuperating and "his awesome personality is intact." The Evans video is split-screened with Bridger watching in his Captain America costume, sister at his side. Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo, and Octavia Spencer are among celebrities who have also contacted the Walker Family, per Newsweek. (Read more uplifting news stories.)

