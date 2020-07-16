Michelle Obama's New Venture: Podcast

(Newser) – Michelle Obama is getting into the podcast business. "The Michelle Obama Podcast" premieres July 29 on Spotify as part of a partnership with Higher Ground, the production company the former first lady launched with her husband to inspire young people, reports CNN. Episodes will center on "the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health," say the companies.

First-season guests include Obama's mother and brother, Marian and Craig Robinson; Conan O'Brien; Valerie Jarrett, the former senior adviser to President Obama; and the journalist Michele Norris. "It's the latest big media project from the former first lady," who has put out a best-selling memoir, Becoming, and a documentary by the same name, per Axios. The podcast is seen as part of a push to reach a younger audience. (Read more Michelle Obama stories.)

