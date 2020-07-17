Amash Says He Isn't Seeking Reelection

(Newser) – The first and only Libertarian lawmaker in Congress isn't going to seek reelection. Rep. Justin Amash, who ditched the Republican Party last year and officially became a Libertarian in April, confirmed Thursday night that he will not be seeking another term representing Michigan's 3rd District, the Hill reports. Amash, who has been in Congress since 2011, said in April that he was considering running for president on the Libertarian ticket, but he decided against it in May. "I love representing our community in Congress. I always will," he tweeted Thursday. "This is my choice, but I’m still going to miss it. Thank you for your trust."

Libertarians say they're disappointed that Amash isn't running again, but they can understand if the 40-year-old, who has expressed fatigue with the hyper-partisanship in Washington, is "tired of everything," the Detroit News reports. It's not clear what Amash plans to do next, but Nathan Hewer, who is on Michigan's Libertarian Executive Committee, says he hasn't ruled out a run for governor in 2022. "The feeling is he’s been one of the most consistent advocates for liberty we’ve had in Congress, and I think whatever position he runs for next he will get our full endorsement and full support," Hewer says. (Read more Justin Amash stories.)

