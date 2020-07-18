Trump Responds to His Niece: 'She's a Mess!'

(Newser)
President Trump finally fired back at his niece Mary on Friday over her best-selling memoir Too Much and Never Enough—and she typed up a wicked little tweet her own, the Daily Beast reports. On that and related quotes:
- "I am the ultimate member of The Book of the Month Club," the president wrote in a tweet that first criticized John Bolton for his memoir, The Room Where It Happened. After calling Bolton a "lowlife dummy" and "war mongering foo," Trump called Mary "a seldom seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn't stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA. She also broke the Law by givng [sic] out my Tax Returns. She's a mess!"
- Mary responded simply, "5.23 million v. 5.11 million"—a reference to the ratings of her MSNBC interview with Rachel Maddow on Thursday night compared to her uncle's Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity in June. MarketWatch reports that Mary's book sold an incredible 950,000 copies on the day it was released.
- Mary talked more about her uncle in a CNN interview Friday, telling Cuomo Prime Time host Chris Cuomo that the president "is a psychologically deeply damaged man, based on his upbringing and the situation with his parents. He is not going to get better and he is without question going to get worse." She also said she never released his tax returns because "I never had Donald's tax returns in my possession."
