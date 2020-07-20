Delta Wants Proof for Mask Exemptions

(Newser) – Delta passengers who say they can't wear a mask because of health issues will have to prove it before boarding a plane. The airline will require passengers claiming a health exemption to undergo a virtual screening at the airport with STAT-MD, the airline's partner for medical emergencies, reports WUSA-9. These passengers won't have to present documents to prove their case, but they will have to clear the screening. They're asked to show up about an hour earlier than usual for the screening.

"We encourage customers who are prevented from wearing a mask due to a health condition to reconsider travel," says a company statement, per CNN. "If they decide to travel, they will be welcome to fly upon completing a virtual consultation prior to departure at the airport to ensure everyone's safety, because nothing is more important." Those who refuse to comply may be banned from future Delta flights.


