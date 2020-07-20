Lawyer Suspected of Killing Judge's Son Found Dead

(Newser) – A man suspected of killing the son of a New Jersey federal judge and seriously injuring her husband in a Sunday afternoon shooting has been found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials say. A law enforcement source tells the New York Times the body of a lawyer suspected in the shooting was found in Liberty, New York, Monday morning. It's not clear whether the lawyer was involved in any of the cases that US District Judge Esther Salas or her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, worked on. A second source tells the Times that investigators looking into the lawyer's death found a package addressed to Salas. "There's a pretty good level of confidence he's the guy," the source says.

Police say the suspect is believed to have posed as a FedEx driver to carry out the shooting at Salas' North Brunswick home, USA Today reports. Daniel Anderl, 20, was shot dead after opening the door; he was the couple's only child and a rising junior at Catholic University of America. His father was critically injured. The US Marshals Service and the FBI say the suspect is believed to have acted alone, reports the AP. Officials say the suspect's body was found around a 2-hour drive from the judge's home. Law enforcement officials tell CNN that they are not aware of any threats made against Salas, who was assigned Thursday to handle a class-action suit against Deutsche Bank from investors who say the bank failed to properly monitor Jeffrey Epstein's transactions. (Read more New Jersey stories.)

